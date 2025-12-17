'AITA for getting my niece to move in with me, then charging her rent?'

Gas is around $80 per month, but she gets another $50 per month from school so for now it’s $30. Then we talked about how much she makes from her class and babysitting, how many hours per month she needs to work to cover her expenses, and how much she should work so she can have spending money and money put aside in case she has a bad month.

Charlotte still speaks to her siblings and was talking about living with me, paying for herself, and learning how to budget. Now her parents are furious that I convinced her to move out over paying rent when I’m having her do the same thing.

AITA for having her pay rent and other expenses?