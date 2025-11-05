'AITA for getting my own place 'behind my BF's back' after I got dumped?'

"AITA for getting my own place after I got dumped?"

I 32F moved in with my 39M boyfriend after being together for a year and a half. Some context about our relationship, we’ve been very on and off, and he’s cheated on me with two ex girlfriends in the first 3 months of our relationship. This all took place in the apartment we both are Living in.

After a very rocky summer, he told me did not want to lose me and that we will never break up again. That’s when he asked me to move in with him. I decided to say yes believing he has turned a new leaf. I canceled the lease for the new place, and began selling all of my furniture that I didn’t need.