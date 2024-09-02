'AITA for getting my neighbor's Airbnb guests' car towed?' 'It's been a nightmare.'

2.) I didn't wait for your response because I haven't heard back from you in a while regarding previous messages. I’ve sent four messages since May, and I didn’t receive a response to any of them.

I’m sorry to hear that your guest's car was towed; I know how frustrating that can be. My only intention in calling the police was to have someone with more authority request that they move the car, as they had refused to do so when I asked. I never asked for the car to be towed and was quite surprised when I found out that it happened.

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

Firm-Molasses-4913 said: