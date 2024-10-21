'AITA for not getting rid of my cats for my pregnant best friend?' 'I’m being selfish.'

Given that she’s pregnant, when she told her mom last week, her mom wanted to come over and talk things over. So she came here on Thursday and they talked privately for about 2 hours. When they came out it seemed like it was a good chat and they were more relaxed.

But, her mom kinda turned her attention towards me and said “if Kristy’s going to be living here, you need to do something about the cats.” I asked what she meant, and she mentioned toxoplasmosis, the litter boxes, number of cats here, etc. and started getting an attitude towards me and said “you guys should’ve thought of this already.”