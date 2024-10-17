'AITA for getting a single mom fired and evicted?' 'I'm the reason her child's father is a deadbeat?'

I found her place of employment through her LinkedIn and saw she works at a DV shelter...I drafted up an email with all her harrasment and unblocked her to DM her that I WILL be contacting her boss as she did mine if she doesn't stop the harassment. This was a month ago. She begged me not to saying she needs this job and said she won't message me on any page ever again.

For a week there was nothing, but her sisters and mom started harassing my friends and family instead since I'm private! I know they're related to her because they follow her and post her and her child. I was fuming that she thinks she found a "loophole" so I emailed everything to her boss.