'AITA for getting the ick after my BF got me fake designer jewelry and tried to pass it off as real?'

The whole time he is acting shocked that it was fake. He still claims to this day he had no idea, took it back and says he has a 10k credit with that jeweler and is going to get me something else with the credit when I know he only paid 1.5k… And before anyone comes for me, it’s not about the fact that it’s fake VC, it’s about the fact that he lied and continues to, to this day.

I took it to a jeweler to get it tested and the only thing fake about it was that it wasn’t from VC so I don’t see why he didn’t just get me a cute diamond bracelet or something.