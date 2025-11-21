"AITA for getting upset at my boyfriend for leaving a single dish in the sink?"

This sounds really stupid and I can’t tell if I’m crazy but every time my boyfriend does the dishes, he always leaves 1-2 dishes in the sink. For context, we’ve been together for 6 years.

The issue is, whenever he does the dishes or other chores, it almost feels incomplete. He always leaves a singular dish in the sink. I’ve asked him about it and he just laughs. It almost feels like he’s purposefully leaving them for me to do.

I got upset at him and told him that it feels like he’s doing it on purpose because he knows it makes me upset. I can’t exactly understand why I feel mad and why he does that. Can someone help me understand?