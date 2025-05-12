'AITA for blowing up at my fiancé for letting his sister regift the Mother's Day flowers I got her?'

I reiterated that if she wanted flowers, she should go buy them herself. We live in a super walkable neighborhood with grocery stores, flower shops, and vendors nearby, so it’s not a big ask. At the store, she called again, and I again told my fiancé to say no.

He also suggested to her that we bring her a bouquet from the grocery store we were at but I can only assume she said no and insisted in taking the ones that were at the house. Eventually my fiancé agreed and ended up telling her she could take the bouquet I had prepared for her.