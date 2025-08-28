'AITA for getting upset with my husband over hand-me-down clothes for our newborn?' UPDATED

This seems like a red flag...it's manipulative and also gaslighting. You weren't upset with him for wanting to buy new clothes you were upset because he completely shut you down and made it seem like your used clothing was not good enough for his baby. He got caught being a dick about this and decided to turn it onto you and make it about him being upset.

[deleted] wrote:

Seconded. OP, when your husband reduces your argument like that you need to stand up. You needed to say something like “Don’t twist my words, I am not upset about you wanting to buy new clothes, I even said ‘of course we will buy new clothes still’ so buying clothes isn’t the problem.