'AITA for getting upset with my roommates for bringing random men over late at night?' UPDATED

I told them again how uncomfortable and unsafe it makes me feel to have random guys in the apartment in the middle of the night, especially after the incidents with the bathroom and someone trying to open my bedroom door.

Instead of being understanding, they doubled down. Jess basically told me I was being "paranoid" and “controlling,” and Anna said I was “ruining the vibe” of the apartment. They claimed it’s their right to have whoever they want over, whenever they want, because “we’re adults now.” Apparently, me wanting to feel safe and know who’s in my own home makes me a buzzkill.