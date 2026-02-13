'AITA for getting upset over a sudden price increase from my best friend’s business?'

Info: OP, did you get it in writing (text, WhatsApp, email, even scribbled on a napkin while at a bar) that the agreement was 9 flowers for 800? If you did, awesome! I would send them a picture of that proof and say that you will be paying the agree-upon price. If they claim you are lowballing them, ask why they would lowball themselves since they offered the price originally.

If you don't have it in writing then, while really crappy of them, it is the right of the business to charge what they want for their goods and services. Here in the US you see terrible people do this in disasters. They will buy up all the water bottles then charge like $20 for a single bottle when they bought a pack of 25 of them for $5.