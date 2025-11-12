"AITA for getting upset that my partner is making me give up my sports car?"

I (31M) and my partner (28f) are expecting our first child next year. I currently drive a sedan sports car with a manual transmission. It's my pride and joy and ever since I was a kid I have wanted a car like this and really the only "nice" thing I have.

My partner can not drive a manual and instead of letting me teach her she said that we need to get rid of it so we each have a car that we can both drive in case on an emergency.

I totally understand and agree with the logic behind it, but I can't understand why she won't learn to drive manual. I have confirmed on forums and Facebook groups that a baby seat can fit in the back just fine and the boot/trunk space is big enough for a pram/stroller.