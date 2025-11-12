'AITA for getting upset that my partner is making me give up my sports car?'

I (31M) and my partner (28f) are expecting our first child next year. I currently drive a sedan sports car with a manual transmission. It's my pride and joy and ever since I was a kid I have wanted a car like this and really the only "nice" thing I have.
My partner can not drive a manual and instead of letting me teach her she said that we need to get rid of it so we each have a car that we can both drive in case on an emergency.
I totally understand and agree with the logic behind it, but I can't understand why she won't learn to drive manual. I have confirmed on forums and Facebook groups that a baby seat can fit in the back just fine and the boot/trunk space is big enough for a pram/stroller.
The sacrifices she is going through to have our baby both mentally and physically are not lost on me and I am so incredibly proud of her. Maybe I just need a different perspective. I have a lot to think about, but at the end of the day the family comes first.
whats_t8rs said:
In my opinion, this one is a toss-up. You are NTA for wanting to keep the car, but it is also reasonable that your wife is not willing to learn manual during such a stressful stage of life. It might seem easy to you, but it sounds like it is very intimidating for her.
The last thing she needs now, or during the next several years, is an extra challenge. It might be worth running the numbers about whether two cars are possible, or finding an automatic car that still fits your taste well enough.
I like to say that once I had kids, they became both my job and my hobby. I still squeeze some things in where I can, but kids need as much quality time and attention from you as they can get.
Namrahc said:
YTA. I say this as someone who has a very nice sports car that I love driving, it’s a car. It is not an extension of your manhood and calling it your pride and joy with a kid on the way is kind of sad.
A car seat could fit in the back of mine, but it wouldn’t be comfortable getting it in and out since it’s a 2 door. If I had a new kid on the way, I would trade it in for an SUV or quad cab truck.
You’re letting your vanity get in the way of what’s important imo. What’s more important to you, feeling flashy in your sports car or the safety and comfort of your family?
VegetableLong5182 said:
Bro, unless you are very wealthy, this is just one of many things you’ll have to give up.
bluestarzr said:
Calls the car his pride and joy but not his soon to be baby… yta
iilinga said:
She shouldn’t be pressuring you to get rid of your car and we don’t know where you are so it may be she’d need to re sit a drivers test to learn a manual not to mention take lessons because I’m guessing you wouldn’t want someone learning how a clutch works in your self described "pride and joy." Doing all that whilst being pregnant sounds like a massive hassle.
But it sounds like her car is becoming the family car and your car is going to stay your car. Are you really going to be ok with your "pride and joy" smelling of baby vomit with food smeared everywhere? Because it feels like no.
nefarious_epicure said:
Soft YTA. After reviewing your comments it seems you’re in Australia. In which case her driving manual isn’t simply about practicing but she needs to redo her test. Her refusal to do that right now is reasonable. It’s extremely possible that a situation could arise where she needs to drive your car.