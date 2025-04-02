'AITA for getting upset that my GF 'wasted money' on a cooking class?' + UPDATE FROM GF

YTA. Come on, man. You were upset that she wasn't contributing - so she went to the effort of planning this surprise for you on her own time, made you a nice meal, and your immediate response was to lecture her? Your upbringing isn't everyone's; just because you had to learn the hard way doesn't mean that's the only right way to learn. A cooking class is a perfectly good use of money and clearly it paid off.

It seems you have a chip on your shoulder about your girlfriend's more fortunate upbringing, and I strongly suggest figuring out how to brush that off, because it's going to lead to resentment on both ends if you keep bristling every time there's an expense that isn't absolutely bare bones.