"AITA for getting upset with unexpected visitors?"

My husband and I have lived in our house for a few years now, based in a major travel hub in the Midwest. Because of the fact that it is a city where many pass through or fly out of for travel, we tend to get friends and family that stay the night before carrying on with their travels. I'm fine with this, as long as a proper heads up is given (I would consider this a few days).

However, 3-5 times a year, my husband's friends and family seem to want to just drop in and use our home as an overnight hotel. There have been numerous instances where my husband will let me know the day of that he has friends or family that are wanting to stay the night.