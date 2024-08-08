'AITA for not getting a wedding gift?' 'I’m not allowed to come to the wedding reception.'

She is one person I supported financially in the past, and she expects a great gift from me as she knows I have money, but I feel like she shut the door on me not making an exception or fighting to have me there.

I will flying back from the opposite corner of the earth and driving 2hrs to where it’s being held and she just brushed off the journey it will take me to get there for her. Her response was, “you’re gonna miss out." So I feel like I shouldn’t have to get her a gift of any sorts since it seems she doesn’t even want me there.