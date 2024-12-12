'AITA for wanting my GF to quit her job since she's basically her boss's 'hired wife'?' UPDATED

For the whole summer, she is with him - there is a room in his London house she calls her study with a sofa she sleeps on, and they regularly travel abroad together. I never see her during this time, she claims to work from 7am to 11pm six days a week and says David does not like her to use her phone during work hours.

She also said David does not like her to eat during work hours either but he counts her going to the gym as a valid use of work hours. On top of this are "business expenses", such as David buying her clothes. Even when she is at university, she is frequently getting phone calls from him at all hours of the night, which she says is due to the time difference.