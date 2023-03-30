Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman is appalled by son's GF's atrocious opening line; kicks her out then asks AITA?

Woman is appalled by son's GF's atrocious opening line; kicks her out then asks AITA?

Shenuque Tissera
Mar 30, 2023 | 4:00 PM
ADVERTISING

Meeting the parents is a stressful milestone in any relationship. Being polite, funny, and honest are the three keys to making the first meeting successful. However, some people take the honest part a bit too far.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman is appalled by her son's girlfriend's opening line to her.

She writes:

My husband (58 M) and I (56 F) recently met my son’s (24 M) girlfriend for the first time. Apparently, they’ve been dating for a year before he decided to have her meet us officially. He’s been crazy about her.

What he’s told us about her all seems great: she just got her degree, was enjoying her job, is family-oriented, etc. I’m honestly just glad he’s happy with her. My husband and I don’t think he’s ever been this into someone, so I feel bad about what I did.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content