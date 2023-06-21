Man tells GF her apartment decor is 'terrifying'; refuses to invite guests over.

Decorating your home or apartment is a way to show guests who you are. Art, furniture, and nic nacs are all small ways to convey your interests in a cute way. Not everyone will always understand your choices in decor, and sometimes it may interfere in your romantic and professional life.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A%#holr Subreddit, a man tells his girlfriend that her decor choices are inappropriate for an adult woman.

He writes:

I’ve (M32) been with my girlfriend (F29) for over a year. She’s intelligent, funny, a bit quirky, and has a serious job with a good salary. We have a great time together and generally get along very well. The only thing is that her home decor choice is bizarre, frankly, and not something you think an average grown adult would be into.