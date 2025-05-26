Boyfriend's D&D jealousy reveals player's creepy, real-life obsession with his girlfriend. AITA? + UPDATE

I genuinely couldn't believe I was seeing one of these in the wild. I don't usually get secondhand embarrassment but that was so cringe I almost died. Like I genuinely laughed. I couldn't really be angry that was just so sad.

She also got messages from Jenny, another player, who said Joe seemed way too invested in the romance for her taste, and she thought those segments were taking up a lot of game time which she though was better used elsewhere.

She never said anything because she thought my GF was really into it, but now that it became an issue she thought she should. She also mentioned she found Joe creepy which I personally appreciate. I don't know any of these people IRL because it's an online group, but I certainly think Jenny might be my new best friend.