GF's weird living situation with rich older man raises red flags; 'I don’t trust her.' AITA?

I cannot for one second believe that you are so blind that you think she’s not hastily scraping old man nutter butter out of her axe wound just seconds before you come over to pick her up.

If you’re going to sit there behind a keyboard and tell the world that you believe in your heart of hearts that this girl’s loose meat sandwich hasn’t been mayoed up by Viscount Viagra, then son I don’t even know how to help you.

CTDV8R

Okay, this situation sucks, let's unpack it to help you....

Yeah, you've spent seven years with her and love her. At this point your partner should be loyal, honest, caring and respectful to you...this is what love is, you don't want to hurt your partner, you want to raise them up!