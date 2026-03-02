'My GF's roommate and her boyfriend treat me like crap, so I got the ultimate revenge.' UPDATED

-I offer to use my student ID to buzz AH into my building's parking garage so he won't have to pay an arm and a leg for overnight parking; he not-so-graciously accepts this offer.

He knows where it is, so I tell him to leave about 30 seconds after I do so that I have time to park and run back to the front to swipe my card. It is a little over a 5-minute drive, but after 5 minutes of standing in the bitter cold after parking, GF calls him, only to find out that he had just gotten around to leaving, forcing us to stand out in the cold for another 5 minutes.

-Both of the douchenozzles frequently try and convince GF that she shouldn't be with me, even in my presence.

I could go on and on, but for the sake of the reader, I won't.