'AITA if I break up with my GF for refusing to admit she's pranking me with mini groceries?' UPDATED

The weird part is she won't ever admit that it's her? She just sort of looks at me and pretends to be confused when I confront her? Basically, every few weeks I come home and some of my groceries are missing and replaced with miniature versions of themselves. Come home from work and looking forwards to a coca cola?
Oh great, my coca cola is gone and there's a miniature version. Break something small and need to tape it back together? Oh good, miniature duct-tape. Make eggs and want some tabasco? Oh great, miniature tabasco. You get the point - kind of funny, but pretty annoying too.
So far all fair play, clearly my girlfriend thinks its some sort of funny prank or practical joke, but the thing thats weirding me out is that she never acknowledges that its her? Even when I start to get genuinely upset, or frustrated she insists that it’s "so strange" that "random objects are shrinking in our home"?
This all culminated to last night... Last night I came home and I had been craving something sweet all day. So l started baking blueberry muffins - my genuine favorite treat for myself. I get everything together, preheat the oven, and I'm about to start making the batter when I open the cabinet and oh look - the flour is gone and replaced with a miniature bag of flour.
"Ha ha, so funny", I immediately call her and ask her where she put it but she keeps playing dumb??? I start making a slightly bigger deal about it I'm like "look, I went to the store to get fresh blueberries, l've been looking forwards to this, can you please tell me where the flour is?". She won't drop the act? Like what the hell???
Before we ended the call she slyly dropped "as if you need more muffins" and hung up??? Like what the hell. I haven't called her back yet - so we haven't talked in over a day. I'm pretty mad at her over this - I went way out of my way to do something special for myself and she wouldnt drop the act when I made it clear I was genuinely upset.
I know this sounds insane, but I'm genuinely considering breaking up over this. She clearly doesn't take my needs seriously. Do you guys think I’m overreacting?
TL;DR; : Items from around my house such as sugar, a bottle of coca cola, etc "randomly" shrink into miniature plastic toy versions of themselves. My girlfriend won't f***ing stop and I'm losing it - she ruined my muffins to stick with this stupid joke.
InsideThought3827 said:
I’ve seen this prank on tiktok and it’s very annoying usually they end up giving the real food back though. NTA.
BobbiPinstripes said:
When my kids are trying to play the repeating game or some other game where the objective is to piss me off, I say “I’m not having fun. Find another way to play.” I say that once before I physically leave the room. Highly recommend.
And UhOhSpaghetti_Os said:
Damn that sounds annoying. It’s funny the first few times, but the playing dumb part would irritate the hell out of me. Like another poster said, set up a camera, confirm it was her, lay out how you’re feeling, if she doesn’t respect that, dump her. NTA.
So I found out that it wasn’t my girlfriend. It was my brother who’s visiting town. I should’ve known cause he’s always the one doing dumb random shit. I found out after I told him I was planning to end things with my partner, he busts out laughing mid story and admits to doing it. He says he thought it’d pissed me off since I love sweets.
My girlfriend literally had no clue what I was talking about. But it did start a larger conversation about her snide comment to me about the muffins. She basically said that she’s noticed I’ve been gaining weight and that mixed with me pointing the finger at her made her upset. She apologized but honestly her comment still hurt.