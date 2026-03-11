'AITA for driving home after my GF told me to leave, ending our six year relationship?'

I am a fourth year medical student and my girlfriend is a third year medical student. We had been together for six years and already planned to get engaged this summer. Next week is Match Week.
Monday you find out only if you matched and Friday you find out the specific residency program you are going to. I traveled to visit her (8 hr car ride) while she was on clinical rotations.
I planned to drive home Sunday to open Monday results with my classmates who I survived medical school with. Friday was the big match day celebration with my family and classmates back on campus.
Her specific issue was that she wanted me to stay with her in her city for Monday so we could celebrate the "yes or no" email together. She told me I should just go back for the Friday ceremony later in the week.
However, I wanted her to be there for Friday because that is the much bigger celebration. She made no effort to even ask for Friday off, her excuse being the airport is too far away (1.5 hours) for just a one day thing while on her IM rotation.
The argument escalated. She was crying and would not talk to me productively. I told her I was going to take a walk so we could cool down. Instead, she told me she wanted to break up and to pack my things and just leave instead.
I listened to her. I packed my car and drove several hours back home alone. When I got back, she sent incredibly mean messages calling me a terrible human. She is claiming I abandoned her while she was having a breakdown, how I never do anything for her, and don’t prioritize her when all I did was want to be around my classmates who will likely all be going our separate ways in about a month.
I blocked her because the messages were so cruel and I need to protect my peace before the biggest week of my career, which now feels a whole lot less exciting without her being there to celebrate with.
I understand I could’ve stayed with her for Monday, but I also wanted to take a stance in the relationship because there’s been a common theme where she tends to control certain things and I didn’t want to give in again. AITA for actually leaving when she told me to and wanting to spend Match Monday with my classmates?
Congratulations! Two positive major life changes in one week. Good luck with your match.
Yeah like I can totally understand why OP is upset but I think he will look back on this years later as a significantly positive turning point in his life. There's no way this behavior came out of the blue, she has undoubtedly done other self-centered or emotionally volatile things previously. Now he can begin residency with a clean slate, open to meeting new people in his [admittedly probably very limited] spare time.
He said he has given in too many times, and decided to take a stance this time, so, its definitely not something new. I don't know why people don't just go the other way when they get warnings well in advance.
NTA. So you drove 8hrs to be with her, and she still claims you do nothing for her?! She ASKED you to leave, sorry girl, we do not do this anymore, no means no, leave means leave.
I’m sorry, but I think this was the best thing for you, her mean msgs just proved it. So celebrate that freedom with your friends too. And good luck with your match, and good job getting through med school, been there. Tough as hell but rewarding here on the other side. ❤️
NTA. She told you leave so you left. Then she sends you messages so bad you won't even post them here. You drove eight hours to see her and you never do anything for her? When was the last time she came to see you? Good luck with your placement and don't feel bad because you did nothing wrong.
NTA - as a medical student herself she should’ve 100% understood why you’d want to be with your cohort. Her doing this during the biggest week of your career isn't right. Either she’s always been selfish and unstable and you’re just seeing it now or there is an underlying reason for it, fear maybe?
Also, you making more effort than her when you both have equally demanding schedules is also not cool. Maybe it was a good time to take a step back and actually look at the relationship and see if you really were meant to get engaged anytime soon, let alone be with each other? Not the AH at all. Also, people telling you to leave and then getting mad at you for leaving are manipulative AF.
She just made a huge event in your life all about her- how she thinks you should do things, not how you want to do things. That will be how your marriage will likely be too.
You’re a 4th year in med school. My brother literally just finished and is now in fellowship. Trust me this isn’t the most important day in your career overall. Dude, be for real. Your career has to come first. You worked WAYY. TOO. HARD. Let her throw her fits. She should be understanding, especially given what’s coming next. Best of luck to you going forward. Listen to your nurses!
NTA. You accommodated her already by traveling to her on YOUR special week. Then she still proceeding to make it about her being a part of your special days without making the effort to actually be there.
Then tries to manipulate you into choosing HER and the relationship over what you want to do. And then proceeds to berate you for not falling for it and actually leaving when she asks you to instead of staying and “fighting for her”. If you don’t see this for all the red flags she’s waving, I do think YWBTA to yourself.
NTA. She's complaining you never do anything for her when you did EXACTLY what she asked of you and left, necessitating another 8 hour shift of driving several days before you were planning on it. My kids both learned in second grade that throwing around the terms 'always' or 'never' is not playing fair when you're having a confrontation with someone else.