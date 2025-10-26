'My girlfriend won’t accept my parents’ gifted house as our home. AITA?'

For my parents, isn't an investment, but an act of love. Now I understand, my parents spent less than their actual status during their peak times, just to give such a gift to me & my brother now.

Obviously, this "gift" significantly affects my financial status, expenses & goals. The money me & my girlfriend are saving since this long, can now be used for something else like travel or lifestyle instead. It's a massive financial advantage that young couples dream to have here.

But my girlfriend has a totally unexpected take. She still wants us to purchase our first home and says that she won't get that feeling from this gifted home, as the house came from my parents.