'AITA for thinking my GF's dynamic with her male 'best friend' is inappropriate?' UPDATED

After reading thousands of your comments, I think the key takeaway for me has been realizing that Tom is not really the problem at all. My jealousy is a distraction from the elephant in the room: Julia does not seem to really respect me as an equal partner, nor does she seem to really care much about my feelings as a person.

I've been likely fixating on Tom because I guess I just did not want to admit that Julia is not very kind to me. On the one hand, it has been incredibly validating to realize that this situation isn't normal, and I'm not crazy for feeling put off by it.