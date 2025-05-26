Man learns that GF never had 'girls nights,' all her friends just hate him. AITA? + UPDATE

The feeling I had of being ostracized on the rare occasions where one of her friends would hang out at our place wasn't just a feeling after all. They do really hate me. I simply wanted to know why she was ok with that and why she wouldn't stand up for our relationship.

She said she wasn't ok with that but what could she do? Her friends would have trash talked her if she said anything. Not only that but her friends have me as the butt of all their jokes. In their minds I'm an incompetent, impotent buffoon.

All these freaking side eyes I got when I would talk to any of them wasn't just in my imagination. I'd talk to my girlfriend back then and she'd always say "it's just in your head".