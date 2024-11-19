Longterm 'toxic' relationship ends when woman secretly ghosts boyfriend with family’s help. AITA? + UPDATE

After a conversation with my sister, I brought it up one more time about 2 months ago. He told me that he had already blocked her. I had never felt more happy and felt a positive shift in our relationship. Too bad it was a lie.

About a month or so ago I came home with this gut feeling that something was off with him. So for the first time in my life, I looked through a partner’s phone. The messages were innocent enough but spanned back far enough to tell me he lied about ever blocking her.

Not only did he lie about not being contact, he had blown off a date night with me to go hang out with her. When I confronted him he broke down and said that he had only gone to her because he was feeling upset about his family situation.