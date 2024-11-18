'AITA for 'ghost saucing' my coworker who always steals my lunch?'

BeeYehWoo

Occupational hazard of being a thief. None of this would have happened had he kept his hands in his own pockets and ordered his own lunch. Tough shit for him as is the case for spicy food, You eat it once but you pay twice.

Your position is perfectly defensible as you like spicy food. I had the same thing happen to me. In a moment of frustration and anger, I baked ex-lax chocolate into brownies and put them in my lunch bag. They were stolen and hopefully gave my food thief likely the worst case of the runs he ever experienced. And soon after my lunch stopped being stolen.