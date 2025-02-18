'AITA for ghosting my friend after she sent inappropriate texts to my husband?' UPDATED

Now, over a month ago, my husband and I were having issues (we've fixed them), but I stupidly made the mistake of confiding in this family friend - she came to me a lot recently too, so I thought we were bonding. I wish I hadn't told her anything, because I think it made her think she had an opening.

Last weekend, she messaged my husband, after I had gone to bed. He told me about what was said the morning after. Basically, she said she wished she could be with him, and that she needed him etc etc. She didn't want him to tell me, but I'm glad he did.