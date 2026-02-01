'AITA for 'ghosting' my roommates and locking them out until they finally get their own keys?' UPDATED

"AITA for 'ghosting' my roommates and locking them out until they finally get their own keys?"

I (28F) rent a house with my friend and her sister. Here’s the situation: my friend’s boyfriend basically lives with us rent-free. He doesn't contribute crap, eats my food, and has this irritating habit of leaving the spare key in the back door.

Me and my friend have keys. The sister and the boyfriend? They refuse to get copies made. Instead, they use a spare key we keep on a windowsill for emergencies.

The problem is, when you leave that key in the lock on the inside, it blocks anyone else from putting their key in from the outside. I’ve come home from 12-hour shifts just wanting a shower, only to be locked out of my own house because this bum is inside with the key in the door.