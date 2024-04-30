'AITA for telling my husband his gift for his son won't be received the way he wants it to be?'

I'll say right here I was not an affair partner nor did I ever expect the kids to forget about their mom or replace her with me. Nor did I expect my husband to. I did not push myself on them.

The kids never spoke out against us getting married or brought any issues to me or my husband about us. And we did talk to them. It really only became apparent after they became adults.

So when my husband brought up that he was going to gift the scrapbook to his son for his 25th birthday, I asked him if he was sure and he was like why not, his son would love it and he couldn't wait for us all to go through it together.