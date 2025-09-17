"AITA for gifting a digital art photo of a couple and their pets for a destination wedding instead of giving money?"

I have my first destination wedding coming up of a close family member who has been there for me a lot throughout the years. I gave the gift (a digital art photo of the couple and their pets I got off Etsy) ahead of the wedding since it made sense not to travel with it, and today I got a phone call that my family member felt the gift was more of a house warming present/afterthought...

And that she felt I wasn’t as involved as her bridesmaids were during the whole wedding process (the Bach and bridal shower). I did not offer my services to help set up for either event given I am not in the wedding party and in my experience, that is typically wedding party duties.