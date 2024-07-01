'AITA for gifting my mom and her husband a book on cheating for their anniversary?' UPDATED

"AITA for gifting my mom and her husband a book on cheating for their anniversary?"

I'm (16 M) and I love my mom (35) but when I was 10 she had an affair and left us, I visited her as often as I could and she always seemed so happy when I was there but I hated her new family so I stopped visiting. Honestly we rarely ever saw each other after just for my birthday and events really. She wants us to be close but I want nothing to do with her new husband so I've kept my distance.

Except in February my dad announced he'd be out on business and my grandparents are stuck visiting relatives in Italy and so I really had nowhere to go and my mom jumped at the chance to have me stay with her. And just my luck that my mom's anniversary with her husband was on Sunday.