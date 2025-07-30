'AITA for laughing at a woman when she complained about 'gangs' in our apartment?'

The husband was also very mad because, according to him, he's seen them running around the underground parking lot, and I quote, "Keying cars and trying to open them, probably to steal the cars or whatever is inside!" which cannot be true because all minors need to be accompanied by an adult or a security guard to access the parking area, to avoid any accident.

I couldn't help it and snorted, then giggled when Mr. Dad added that whole bit about kids trying to steal cars, because as we all know, kids are into that kind of stuff. Carol began to ask what was so funny and why I thought that "gang" activity was funny, when I could be the next one to be attacked.