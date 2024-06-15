'AITA for making someone feel 'uncomfortable' and 'unwelcome' at the gym?' UPDATED

I didn’t think I was doing anything wrong but now Im thinking that I should have told the man that I would appreciate space before changing treadmills and making things weird for everyone.

I did think he was a creep but when the employee talked to me it made me second guess everything, he was very respectful and polite (the employee) but telling me that I should consider going in a different schedule made me think that I could’ve handled this differently and I was in the wrong, I’ll ask to talk to a supervisor on Monday.

A lot of people are telling me to go straight to corporate, but there’s not a corporate, this isn’t a huge chain gym, it’s just a local gym in my somewhat small city in Colombia.

Shoutout to this lovely guy in my dms