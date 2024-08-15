'AITA for accepting responsibility to my GF when she's upset with me?'

Fit-Resident-132 writes:
My (M24) girlfriend (F24) and I have been together for 7 years. We each have a key to our shared apartment, and we have a cat. Since we have an upcoming vacation planned, my girlfriend gave her apartment key to our mutual friend so he could cat-sit while we’re gone. She forgot to make a copy of her key, but we thought things would be fine since I still had mine. This all happened earlier in the day.
In the evening, I met my girlfriend and her friends for drinks at a bar nearby, but she asked me to leave after a while because she wanted to have some ‘girl talk’ with her friends. I then left and went back to the apartment, locked the door, and hung out with my cat for a few hours before going to bed.
About an hour after I had fallen asleep, I woke to banging on the door and checked my phone to see several missed calls from both my girlfriend and some of her friends. She had been stuck outside for almost 30 minutes. I immediately ran to the door to let her in and began to profusely apologize, as I had completely forgotten that she didn’t have her key to let herself back in.
She told me she was furious that she was so unimportant that I “forgot her” and thought that I would stay up until she came home from the bar (even though it was past midnight at this point). I replied, saying that if she had reminded me either at the bar or even sent a text message about not having her key, I would’ve stayed up, but I ultimately apologized for forgetting and began getting ready to go back to bed.
Apparently, this was wrong for me to do, as my girlfriend then started to get very aggressive, saying that she couldn’t believe I would just let this go and that I needed to talk to her about how I’m “actually feeling.” I just told her that I already did and that there’s really nothing else to talk about. She then dropped the subject entirely and stopped talking to me for the night.
I’m typing this all out now because I can’t sleep. I can’t help but feel that I did something else wrong aside from forgetting about the key situation, but I’m really struggling here. So please, people tell me: AITA?
Here are the top comments:
KhazAlgarFairy says
What is this sh%t, you were on meet up with friends, she makes you leave and thinks she is centre of the World, cause you go to sleep? Why she gave her key few days before? Her bad decisions led to this situations and its only 30 min. If she dont apologize I see grey future for you buddy.
Accomplished-Emu-591 says:
NTA, but I wonder if she is trying to force you to break up with her so she can be the "victim."
Jokester_316 says:
Sounds to me like she came home drunk. She got upset because she couldn't get into the apartment. She took her frustration out on you. Cooler heads should prevail in the morning once she sobers up. You know who else forgot that she loaned her key out? HER.
Malhavok_Games says:
NTA. She knew she didn't have a key. It was on her to remind you, "Hey, I don't have a key, wait up for me" and then probably to propose a time like, "I won't be any later than XX o'clock". That's what I, or I suspect my wife would do, but then again we're adults and take responsibility for ourselves.
