Girlfriend is called 'ungrateful' after she asks, 'is that it?' to Valentine's Day plans. AITA? 'She expects more.'

So we were planning to have a dinner before Valentine's, but she suggested having it on Valentine's which is thought was cool. I got tickets to a candlelit concert right after dinner, which I told her to just keep a dress for the day after Valentine's Day to throw her off cause she kept pestering me.
I also got her a bag that she knows about, but won’t be arriving until after Valentine's Day unfortunately. Last night when I told her, her response was “is that it?" "So nothing on the day, no gifts?" I said "we’re going out, I’m paying for these things, and I got you a bag. Hello? Not up to 2 weeks ago, she got gifts for something else."
You want these things AND gifts? Mind you, this isn’t just any restaurant, it's really fancy and expensive while we are both students. She said she still expects more. I told her she sounded really ungrateful. AITA?
I wasn’t pushy about what’s she’s doing or getting me on Valentine's, I’m not pressed to know, I have an open mind to just enjoy the day.
lookingformiles said:
NTA. Ask her what she's doing for YOU on Valentine's Day? If it's nothing, dump her.
LeylaRotPremium said:
NTA. You put effort into planning a nice Valentine’s celebration, including a fancy dinner, a candlelight concert, and a thoughtful gift that’s on the way. Her reaction of “is that it?” and expecting even more comes across as ungrateful, especially since you’re both students.
It’s fair to want appreciation for the effort you put in. If she values gifts over the experience and thoughtfulness, that’s something to consider moving forward.
Creepy-Stable-6192 said:
NTA. She sounds like an awful person.
Todd_and_Margo said:
NTA - what did she do FOR YOU? Are you sure this is the right partner for you? She sounds like somebody who takes and takes and is never satisfied.
[deleted] said:
NTA. What has she planned for you? Personally, a comment like that would have me cancelling it all and returning the gift.
Ok-Control-787 said:
NTA. And probably worth noting that she decided it was a good idea to risk the relationship to tell you that.