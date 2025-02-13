Girlfriend is called 'ungrateful' after she asks, 'is that it?' to Valentine's Day plans. AITA? 'She expects more.'

"AITA for telling my (22) girlfriend she is ungrateful for saying 'is that it' to Valentine's Day plans?"

So we were planning to have a dinner before Valentine's, but she suggested having it on Valentine's which is thought was cool. I got tickets to a candlelit concert right after dinner, which I told her to just keep a dress for the day after Valentine's Day to throw her off cause she kept pestering me.

I also got her a bag that she knows about, but won’t be arriving until after Valentine's Day unfortunately. Last night when I told her, her response was “is that it?" "So nothing on the day, no gifts?" I said "we’re going out, I’m paying for these things, and I got you a bag. Hello? Not up to 2 weeks ago, she got gifts for something else."