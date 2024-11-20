Man kicks out girlfriend after she smashes young sister’s gift in jealous outburst. AITA? + UPDATE

When I got to her friend's place, I told Megan that the relationship is not working out for me and it's best that we break up. I said I don't see myself getting over the fact that she intentionally destroyed something that meant a lot to my sister over her irrational jealousy.

Not to mention that she never really opened up to my sister which should have been enough for me to end the relationship then. My sister deserves to be around someone who is willing to form a relationship with her.

I had the rest of her stuff and proceeded to give them to her. She started crying and pleading then accusing me of choosing my sister over her, I clearly never really loved her, she knew that this would happen after my sister moved in.