Man finally breaks and tells GF that she is, 'so polite, it's rude.' AITA? + UPDATE

Then I feel awkward with her as my silent bystander. But then, if I would not bring her, she has nothing to do instead. So she would be home waiting for me if I went without her, which also feels awkward.

I'm actually introverted by temperment and I have a need to be alone, and I don't feel like I can carry conversations that are applicable to a trio with a silent bystander. When we are at home she talks way more than I do, all of this combine doesn't add up.

So, what do I do? Should I keep bringing her and feel guilty and awkward, or can I talk to her about this in a way that I haven't before to address this? She doesn't admit to being shy, and she has no problem going to places with all brand new people.