'My girlfriend of 4 years has recently become obsessed with a male streamer and I feel really uncomfortable about it.' + UPDATE

But at this point I don't know how I feel. I am scared to hurt her feelings, especially since she's finally seeming happier these days. I made a joke the other about how she likes him more than me and she got really offended by it, so I don't even know how to broach the topic with her.

I don't want to control what she does with her free time, but I feel like this guy has replaced me. At the same time, I feel stupid being jealous of a guy that she is interested in and is semi-famous, it's not like she's his one and only fan... Am I feeling threatened for no reason? Or should I actually be worried about this?

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP’s initial post:

Angle-This