'AITA for telling my girlfriend she only grew up poor because her parents were selfish?' UPDATED 2X

Anyway, we got in an argument the other night and she threw it in my face that I grew up with money and didn’t know what it was like to be poor, even though she knows I did and had just as bad a childhood as she did. So I told her she didn’t need to grow up poor and that her parents just spoiled themselves instead. Now she’s mad at me.

ETA - Her parents also forced her to work from middle school through most of high school, usually under the table jobs due to her age, and kept all of the money she made, saying she needed to do it or else they’d have to move again or some other guilt trip. Meanwhile her older brother never had to work at all.