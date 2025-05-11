'My girlfriend of 4 years just told me that she's pregnant...I'm a woman.' AITA? + UPDATE

I'm still in shock, so bear with me. My life feels like a soap opera right now. Apologies, this will probably be long. Here's some background - my girlfriend Ana and I have been together for 4 years, with intentions of getting engaged sometime this year.
To clarify, we are two women in a relationship. I am a lesbian (always have been) but Ana is bisexual and has had serious relationships with men in the past. This has never been an issue for us because we love each other and have a healthy and stable relationship. But now, as you can imagine, I'm second guessing everything.
What went down - In the last month, Ana had been complaining about putting on weight, particularly in her stomach area. Ana is thin and athletic, so the little belly she developed is noticeable.
She has been going to the gym more, and started eating much healthier than she usually does. We didn't notice any improvements with her weight loss, but I told her that it takes time and that she will eventually lose the weight. Pregnancy never, ever crossed my mind - for obvious reasons.
Last week she really started freaking out about her weight gain, so she scheduled a doctors appointment. She had the appointment yesterday afternoon, and afterwards called me at work and told me that we needed to talk.
I could tell she had been crying. I'm freaking out at this point now, thinking that she is terminally ill or something. I start tearing up, asking her to tell me what's wrong, but she insists on meeting at home. I leave work immediately and get home to see her sitting on the couch, her face puffy from crying.
I'm shaking and tears are streaming down my face. I ask her about the doctors appointment and what is going on. She can barely get the words out through her sobs. She tells me that she went to the doctor, and that they told that she is 13 weeks pregnant.
I stop crying, but my brain is trying to comprehend what she just told me. All I could say was, "What?" over and over. She is still sobbing, saying she is so confused and she has no idea how this happened. I have never really seen her in a state like that. She seems genuinely upset and confused, but then again, so am I.
As I started registering what is going on, I ask "Did you sleep with someone?" and she only starts crying more, swearing on her life that she didn't sleep with anyone. So I'm like, "But you did.
You're pregnant, there is no way that you didn't cheat on me." To which she replies, "I have no fucking clue how this happened, but I swear to God I didn't sleep with anyone. You have to believe me."
We go back and forth for 30 minutes or so, both of us still confused. I told her that I needed to think, so I called a friend and spent last night at his house. I've been talking with friends and everyone is confused but agreeing that Ana must have cheated on me.
I keep playing over our conversations in my head though, like if she knew that she had slept with a guy and that she could be pregnant - why would she go to the doctor? Why wouldn't she have just gotten an abortion secretly?
She could have used a Plan B pill, just in case. Like, she could have gotten away with this. Maybe I'm being foolish here, but it genuinely seemed like she had no idea why she was gaining the weight in her stomach. A couple nights we talked at length about possibilities why she was gaining weight just in that region, and pregnancy never crossed our minds.
I'm also playing back the potential date that she could have cheated on me, considering she is 13 weeks along. We live together and have similar work schedules (we both work 9-5 jobs), and if I'm thinking of the right week that this could have happened, there is nothing that stands out of the ordinary to me. There weren't any late nights or suspicious activity that would have concerned me.
I feel like I'm driving myself crazy, and I feel like I can't trust her. She's been texting me asking if we can talk, and I told her that I need more time. I want to believe that she is telling me the truth, but I can't think of any reason how she could be pregnant without having slept with some guy. But it's all so confusing, given the situation.
So, what are your thoughts? Does my girlfriend have a case of lesbian immaculate conception, or am I being a fool for doubting that she cheated on me? How do I handle this situation, and how do I talk to her? Everything feels very confusing right now. Thanks in advance for reading.
I'm not 100% sure on this one, but can't certain types of ovarian cancer cause the body to start producing pregnancy hormones? I mean, yeah, there's a pretty obvious most likely explanation, but the thing that's coming to mind for me is that male a few years ago who tested positive on a pregnancy test and wound up having testicular cancer.
I think you know the right answer here. You don't just magically get pregnant. Yeah, she could have hidden it and secretly gotten an abortion, but she in all likelihood didn't think anything of it until it was too late. Denial is extremely powerful. Some people will deny till the day they die. But she's in a relationship with you, a woman, and she's pregnant.
This isn't one you can deny. Logic says she may as well come clean, but good luck with that. 99.9% chance she cheated. The only other explanation is she was drugged and raped or something, but that's a big leap into the Let's find a way to rationalize outta this! zone. Good luck with this. My money is on she was unfaithful, as it's the obvious answer.
I just.. I don't.. I ... Huh?????
The lesbian immaculate conception.
Literally all that went through my head ^
So, a lot has happened since the original post. Thank you to everyone that responded with helpful comments. It seems like most people came to three possible conclusions with Ana's pregnancy. She cheated on me and got pregnant, she was the victim of a drugging scenario and doesn't remember anything, or the doctor is wrong.
After spending the night at my friend's house and ignoring Ana's calls and texts, I decided to see her the next day to talk. We made a plan to meet at our house after work. I wasn't sure what to expect from our conversation.
I thought I might get a confession of her cheating on me, or something along those lines. So, we met at home. She asked me how I was doing, and I told her that I was still pretty confused and upset. She understood.
Then I said, "I have to know, did you sleep with someone? Or cheat on me? Or come near sperm in any way, shape, or form since we have been together?" She swore up and down that she did not. Very sincerely. She said, "I know that this is crazy and literally unbelievable, but I swear to god I didn't cheat on you. I am just as confused as you are."
I still wasn't entirely convinced, so I asked her about the doctor's visit specifically. She did not get an ultrasound, they only took a urine sample. I guess she told them her symptoms, they took a urine sample, concluded she was pregnant, and sent her on her way. I asked why they gave her a specific gestation period, and she didn't know. I'm not entirely sure why they did, either.
Of course, I was like, did you tell the doctor that it's impossible that you're pregnant? That you've been with a woman for the last 4 years? And the doctor gave her grief for it!! Essentially implied that she must have slept with a man, because she's pregnant, and that's why she was experiencing her symptoms.
I'm not sure if this is a common occurance for a doctor, but she said he seemed completely unfazed by her claims of not having slept with a man. For those of you that mentioned her period, Ana has an irregular period - sometimes she gets it, and sometimes she doesn't.
So there was no cause for alarm when she didn't get her period for three months because a) she can't get pregnant and b) more sex for us. I guess the doctor saw the signs of a postivie pregnancy test and lack of period and pregnancy was the most reasonable option.
After hearing about that, I said that she should schedule another doctor's appointment with a different doctor as soon as possible. She told me that she had, and had the appointment the next day (yesterday). We decided it was best that I go with her to the appointment.
The first order of business with the new doctor was the ultrasound. I sat with Ana as they put the gel on her stomach and I was honestly sweating bullets. I kept thinking to myself, "What if she is actually pregnant".
I thought I was going to pass out, but Ana seemed calm. They confirmed that Ana is not pregnant, but she had a mass on her ovary that was a cause for concern. It was one of the most emotionally confusing moments of my life. Ana and I looked at each other, not sure if we should celebrate the not-pregnancy, or cry, or what.
Ana still has more appointments, but the new doctor gave her the diagnosis of Stage 1 ovarian cancer.
This explains the positive pregnancy test, and the bloated stomach.
This also explains why she wasn't able to lose the weight in her stomach. The doctor also mentioned that the irregular periods should have been a sign of concern for Ana, as women with irregular periods can be more at risk for ovarian cancer.
I'm devastated and hopeful. Ana is still in shock, as she has been through a lot in the past couple of days. I am supporting her the best I can and we are figuring out a game plan. Naturally, we are both terrified of what's to come. This will be a huge part of her life, and my life, and probably put our plans to get engaged/married/have kids on hold (if she can even have kids after all of this).
Ana even joked about the fact that she wishes she had actually been pregnant with the messiah, that way we could keep the kid and not have this horrible diagnosis. So, I guess this is a happy/sad update. Thanks to everyone for reading.
I'm so sorry to hear. The first doctor, who was so dismissive of her insistence that she hadn't slept with a man, should probably be scolded for this.
Unfortunately, doctors make mistakes and act like jerks at about the same rate as the rest of the population. Wish it wasn't so, but it happens. Good luck to the both of you. It's a he'll of a thing you're going through but at least you're going through it together.
As a physician who is not even a gynecologist, that first doctor did not do their due diligence. It’s a slam dunk classic boards question for a woman with no recent sexual history who has a positive pregnancy test may have a b-HCg (pregnancy hormone) secreting ovarian tumor.
Seriously. Not only did it almost wreck a relationship, but he completely missed a cancer diagnosis because he was too misogynistic to hear his own patient. OP should file a complaint or something if only to get him training so it doesn't happen again.
As a doctor myself, I have to say the first one was such a terrible doctor. Who in this modern age, confirms a pregnancy with just a urine kit and not does a USG and also dismisses a patient's concern like that?!?
Imagine how badly this could have gone if Ana had a dangerous or abusive partner, if she had attempted some kind of self-harm, or even just waited around on cancer. Jesus.
The doctor really must have been super awful, because the moment the woman kept swearing she never slept with a man, I went "Yes, cheating is the most reasonable explanation, but if it's not that it's probably a tumor".
Tumors secreting the markers that people test for pregnancy isn't even an obscure fact or anything. Just because it's not a drug store pregnancy test doesn't mean they can't spit false positives (or negatives) for all sorts of reasons lol.