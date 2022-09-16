Girlfriend asks if she's wrong to refuse to split rent evenly with her boyfriend.

One good thing about living together is having two incomes to enjoy! Except, how do you decide what is fair as far as spitting expenses? Because sometimes 'down the middle' is just not an option...

When a young woman found herself in a very good problem (rent is insanely low but she doesn't want to pay anyway), she (u/Formal_Date_4926) came to Reddit to ask for advice:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for refusing to split rent with my boyfriend?

I (F23) have been dating my boyfriend “Jake” (M23) since our freshmen year of college. In our last year of undergrad, we decided to rent an apartment together. We split everything 50/50, including utilities, groceries, and rent. We continued living together in the same town as our college after graduation, but recently, we both got jobs in Chicago and we are currently living downtown.