'My girlfriend refuses to wear a dress to my brother's wedding, or anywhere else if that matter.' UPDATED

Another episode like that would probably means the end, at least for me... I thought about breaking up with you during those last week to be honest, but I couldn't do it, I didn't have it in me to throw the last two years to pieces because of this.... I don't know if it means the end for us, you have all the rights to be angry at me and wouldn't blame you if you leave."

I've slept on the couch last night, just to be alone and think. Lisa tried to change my mind but I told her I needed some time by myself to think. She let out a sad chuckle and told me that I'm welcome in our bed anytime I want, and said she's not angry at me.