Boyfriend asks if he's wrong for telling his girlfriend to stop saying she's Jamaican.

DNA tests aren't just for catching criminals, thousands of people have sent their spit away to find out the roots of their family tree.

Reddit user u/Classic-Farm-1389 had an uncomfortable evening when his girlfriend began telling everyone the results of her recent ancestry DNA test.

He's now asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for telling my girlfriend to stop telling people she’s Jamaican?"

He writes:

I (25M) and my girlfriend Wendy (24F) have been together for 2 years. She did one of those DNA test things to find out her heritage and the results said she was like 1% West Indian and it was most likely Jamaica. We’re both white just so everyone has all the information.

We went out with friends the other night and she told everyone how she was Jamaican and how excited she was to learn that she was black. One of our friends Kaylin, who is a black woman, became uncomfortable and said that being 1% Jamaican doesn’t mean she’s black.