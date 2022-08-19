Boyfriend asks if he's wrong for telling his girlfriend to stop saying she's Jamaican.

Reddit user u/Classic-Farm-1389 had an uncomfortable evening when his girlfriend began telling everyone the results of her recent ancestry DNA test.
He writes:
I (25M) and my girlfriend Wendy (24F) have been together for 2 years. She did one of those DNA test things to find out her heritage and the results said she was like 1% West Indian and it was most likely Jamaica. We’re both white just so everyone has all the information.
We went out with friends the other night and she told everyone how she was Jamaican and how excited she was to learn that she was black. One of our friends Kaylin, who is a black woman, became uncomfortable and said that being 1% Jamaican doesn’t mean she’s black.
I said I agreed and gently explained to Wendy that maybe she shouldn’t say that anymore. We were in front of our friends, so I tried to keep my tone kind and make sure the conversation didn’t turn into an argument.