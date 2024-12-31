'AITA for not giving my girlfriend my social security number so she can run a background check on me?'

That's MY information you're asking for, you can trust him with your personal information if you want, but no one I don't know is getting my SSN or critical details. It's just not happening.

And she said that our relationship isn't going to be able to progress unless I give him my SSN because she needs to know that she's safe, and she's offended that I don't trust her taste in friends.

I got up and left at that point and told her I respect her concerns, but her past trauma doesn't give her the right to try and strong arm me into giving out sensitive information to someone I don't know just because he works for the federal government and has access to a database.