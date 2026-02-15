'AITA for liking the birthday gift my girlfriend got me?' UPDATED

Hi, I wanted to post my dilemma here just to get someone else's opinions on this matter and maybe some advice on what to do.
To start off, I (32 M) had my birthday a few days ago. My girlfriend of one year (29) and I just decided to celebrate it at home, basically just ordered some food for dinner and watched a movie together. After the movie, I got up and said that I would maybe play some games for a bit while she took her bath and gets ready for bed, when she suddenly told me she got me a present.
Now for some context I'm a fan of Fromsoft games like Dark Souls but I haven't gotten around to playing the game Elden Ring yet. I know that it's already been a few years since it's been released but money has been tight and I'm saving up for a car, so I haven't gotten the chance to buy it. My girlfriend doesn't play games but does know about this because I may have hinted a bit that I wanted to play it for while now.
When she gave me her gift, which was very clearly a case for a game, I got a bit excited thinking she had gotten me Elden Ring. But when I opened it, it wasn't Elden Ring but a game called Code:Vein for the PS4.
Now I'm not gonna lie, at first I was kinda disappointed because it wasn't what I was expecting but I grew up poor and my parents taught me to always be thankful for any gifts I received. I told my girlfriend thank you, got up, gave her a hug and a kiss on the cheek.
Ok so now comes the weird part. After kissing her on the cheek, she gave me this kinda surprised look and asked "How do you like my gift?" to which I was honest and replied "I mean it wasn't what I was expecting but it looks kinda fun, so yeah thanks." Again she gave me a surprised look.
So I went on to play the game (I have both a PS5 and Ps4) while she took her bath and did her nightly routine. It had been a while since I had played on the PS4 but after about half an hour of playing I was actually kinda digging the game a bit. It was basically kinda like Darksouls except in a very anime kinda style.
About an hour in to playing my gf came down to tell me the bathroom was free and I could take a bath. Now I don't remember the entire conversation word for word but it went something like this.
"Oh yeah sure, just give me five minutes to finish what I'm doing and save my progress."
"So you really do like the game? Isn't it like an old game?"
"Yeah, but it's actually kinda fun. You picked a good one babe, thanks."
"So you're really not upset that I didn't get you that game you wanted?!"
"Yeah I wanted Elden Ring but this is good too? Why are you getting angry? Its your gift."
At that point she kinda had this frustrated look on her face and, although she wasn't shouting, she had raised her voice by a bit. I stared at her and asked her what was up.
After a some back and forth between us she then begrudgingly admitted that she purposely got me the wrong game to get back at me because on her birthday I had gotten her the wrong gift. On her birthday I had gotten her a bottle of perfume but while I had chosen the correct brand of perfume, it apparently wasn't the exact one that she wanted.
Now in my defense, during that time I did asked her flat out what she wanted she told me the brand of perfume but on the day I was buying it there where tons of bottles to choose from and when I called to ask which one she wanted all she said was "You should know what scents I like, surprise me". When I did give it to her on her birthday she just smiled at me and said she loved it, so I honestly didn't question anything.
So she then devised a plan so "I would feel what she felt" and thought that I would get upset at her for getting the wrong game but didn't expect that I would actually enjoy it.
Honestly I'm not really even that upset at her for what she did and (this might be where I'm an asshole) I even kinda laughed at her bad attempt at getting back at me when she explained it. I've also already apologised that I got her the wrong perfume and even offered to buy the right one for her on my next payday but now she's still mad over it and is calling me an asshole and isn't talking to me.
So, am I the a^$%ole? I'm not really sure because I guess I'm treating the situation kinda lightly but maybe I'm not seeing things from her perspective. Any advice?
Edit: yes guys, I know you can play Ps4 games on the Ps5 but I have sentimental attachments to my Ps4. Its the first console I bought with my own money so I still play on it from time to time. Since she got me a Ps4 game I thought why not play it on the Ps4 since I had it 😂
NTA
I don’t understand this mentality from a 29 year old. This feels like something a teenager would do. Grudges and payback just show the level of immaturity your girlfriend has.
Yeeticus_Rex_II OP:
Yeah I dunno, she's usually much more level headed and she's never done anything this petty before either.
You've considered that this isn't just the birthday gift, right? Buying a gift she wanted you to dislike is a red flag, but it's also very likely that she set you up to buy the wrong perfume for her birthday too. She's looking for drama or for ways to make you feel bad.
NTA at all, unless you stay, and that's to yourself. Two things:
One, I'm impressed that she accidentally picked a game so similar to Elden Ring and Dark Souls that you are actually enjoying it, like she absolutely chose wrong to be vindictive. Could have gotten like FIFA or Stray or something and it would have been more effective potentially.
And two I don't think I ever heard of weaponizing gifts like this, like this is next level petty.
You should do yourself a favor and listen to her. When someone shows you who they are, believe them. Leave this one and find someone that wants to see you happy with Elden Ring. Best of luck.
Yeeticus_Rex_II OP:
This. This is kinda why I laughed at her when she explained what she did. Because to be honest, regardless of what game she got me I probably still would have played it. Like yeah I wouldn't buy FIFA myself because its not my thing but if you gave it to me as a gift I still would have probably played it for a solid hour or two and enjoyed myself.
Hey. Thanks to all the comments saying i wasn't the AH and although I didn't respond to a lot of your comments, I did try to read almost all of them, so thanks. I'll try to condense it as much as I can but it'll still be pretty long I think.
Anyway the update is that we broke up. After reading a majority of your comments was able to formulate my thoughts probably but please know that contrary to your guy's advice.
I fully went into that conversation with the intent to maybe just work things out and talk things through but things devolved sooooooo far from what I was originally expecting. It was about way more than just a bottle of fu^&%g perfume and a game.
She had been avoiding bringing up the topic for past couple of days but today I urged her sit down and to talk about what happened, why she did what she did, and what she wanted from me. We talked for about two hours, which were probably the longest two hours of my life and after a lot of pushing on my part, she finally laid everything out to me.
She said she acted the way she did because she was frustrated that I "had stopped being romantic".
Ok so here's the thing. Over a year ago when we first started our relationship we were still living separately and I was still renting out of a cheap apartment. Factoring out rent and utilities, whatever else I made I would usually spend either on her, my hobbies, or my savings. So I usually got her flowers, trinkets and gifts, go out on dates every other weekend. you know, the usual stuff.
Things changed about six months ago because I managed to inherit an old house from one of my uncles. It wasn't big, just two bedrooms, one full bath, living room and a small basement(which is where I play) and it was a bit outside of the city area where I used to rent out at but the actual plot of land it's on is pretty sizable.
Plus you know.... its a freaking house! Like I said in my original post, I grew up dirt poor and I honestly thought I would be renting out of an apartment for my whole life. I'd never thought I would ever own my own property so I was pretty happy with it.
Now my girlfriend was initially pretty happy that I got a house too. But after she actually saw the place she kinda took it back and even suggested I sell the place instead, which I refused. She comes from a well to do family so I guess the house wasn't that impressive in her eyes.
Unfortunately the house is kind of a fixer-upper so a lot of the money I earn now goes into fixing up the house and maybe even expand it. And since its outside the city, I've also been setting aside some money to buy a car, which I never thought of doing before because I used to just commute and the apartment I was at didn't have any space for tenants to park.
So I guess my girlfriend has started to feel that I don't do as much of the romantic stuff I used to do before. We don't go out on dates as much, just usually in special occasions or holidays. And I don't get her as many gifts as before because most of my money is going to the house.
I did try to point out that I still try to do some small gestures here and there like cooking her favourite foods and doing her chores for her. Heck, I even sometimes sing to her every now and then (even though I have a shit singing voice). Also yesterday was Valentine's so I did try to gift her some flowers and candy but she just accepted it kinda sullenly. I offered to take her out for dinner but she refused too.
But yeah even still, I guess that just wasn't doing it for her. She said that I wasn't as attentive to her wants compared to when we started going out and she wasn't happy living in the small house I got. She said she only bothered moving in to show her support for me, but she honestly didn't like not living in the city.
She said that me getting her the wrong perfume on her birthday was the final straw and she wanted to bail on our relationship.
When I asked her why she didn't just come out and tell me she wanted to end things she said she wanted ME to initiate the break up because apparently her parents really liked me and she was scared that she would be cut off from their support if she broke up with me.
Things apparently weren't going well at her work and she had been asking her parents for extra money for a while now and she couldn't ask me for money because of the house.
So essentially she wanted me to get upset at her so that either A) I get frustrated enough at her so that I would initiate the break up or B) get upset enough at her so that she can play it off as "he got really angry and she didn't feel safe with me anymore" to her parents but her plan wasn't going so well because apparently nothing she did bothered me enough to the extent that I would fight over it.
She confessed to doing small annoying things for the past few weeks like piling up the dirty dishes up or making a mess in the bedroom to try and piss me off but nothing worked. I was so oblivious to it and basically functioned like normal that her patience had worn thin by my birthday and me enjoying the gift caused her to snap.
It was such a messed up and convoluted plan that I have trouble wrapping my head around it even now.
Anyway, after a long and frankly exhausting talk, she decided that things weren't going to work out between us.
Aside from the obvious craziness of what she did, our priorities and values were just too different and she also wasn't really happy with the state of our relationship so she just suggested we break up and she was gonna just deal with her parents her own way. She's packed some of her stuff and is staying at a friends house for now.
I was honestly kind of dumbfounded over her reasoning, but I remembered a lot of your comments and I just agreed to part there. It really kind of sucks and I still cannot believe this all started over a freaking video game.
Its only been an hour since our talk and I'm going to lay down for a while to decompress. Sorry for any messy writing here and again, thanks a lot for your comments and for letting me vent here.
A lot of you guys said things that made me feel much better about myself. I don't really claim to be the perfect partner and I definitely have some short comings, so I'm gonna do some srlf reflection for a bit before getting into a new relationship. Hopefully I can learn from this and maybe be better for my next partner if I ever find one.
Hope you guys have good days and always remember to be thankful for any gifts you get lmfao 🤣
Good riddance. Her priorities were clearly elsewhere. I can't believe a woman nearing 30 would act this immature and leave because you're not reaching her gold digging expectations.
You didn’t dodge a bullet. You dodged a freight train. Also, she is going to severely regret this later while this all makes you sound like a catch.
