'AITA for liking the birthday gift my girlfriend got me?' UPDATED

So I went on to play the game (I have both a PS5 and Ps4) while she took her bath and did her nightly routine. It had been a while since I had played on the PS4 but after about half an hour of playing I was actually kinda digging the game a bit. It was basically kinda like Darksouls except in a very anime kinda style.

About an hour in to playing my gf came down to tell me the bathroom was free and I could take a bath. Now I don't remember the entire conversation word for word but it went something like this.

"Oh yeah sure, just give me five minutes to finish what I'm doing and save my progress." "So you really do like the game? Isn't it like an old game?"