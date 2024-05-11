'My GF wants my house if I die, but it's going to my late wife's nieces and nephews. AITA?'

"My girlfriend wants my house if I die, but I agreed it would go to my late wife's neices and nephews. AITA?"

I (M 53) was married for 20 years, and my wife passed away four years ago. We had no children, but many years ago we both did our wills. In our wills, we gave each other everything, and if we both died, then everything would go to my wife's nieces and nephews -- I have no living relatives.

One of the reasons I did this was because my wife's parents had some money, and my wife inherited several million dollars from them. One of the things we did with her inheritance was we bought our dream house. It's a big house, about 4,500 square feet, and has a 1,500 square-foot garage out in the country.