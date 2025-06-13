'My girlfriend went through my phone while I was sleeping.' 'I've destroyed the relationship.' AITA?

I have been dating my current girlfriend for almost 2 years now. She was actually my first girlfriend and first love I ever had when I was like 14-15 but we broke up and reconnected about 9 or 10 years later. I only dated one other girl off and on for the 8-9 years we were apart.
(It was horrible and she really used me and cheated on me repeatedly) so I haven’t had much experience with dating quite frankly I’ve only had good experiences dating my current girlfriend as the last 1 1/2-2yr has been absolutely amazing up until last night…
I took a nap that lasted longer than intended and awoke to her on the couch in a very bad mood and her being super quiet. After a lot of poking and prodding, I finally got her to tell me what’s wrong…she had gone through my phone while I was sleeping and went through EVERYTHING.
All she found was me clicking a Linktree of a girl on instagram who happened to be an of model. In the link history section of it you can clearly see I only opened the link tree but didn’t click on any links (would show up in link history if I did) brief explanation on my part, I’m a mechanic and a newer Supra came through the shop.
A few of the younger oil changers were all talking about it being a girl's car, and I said I’d be willing to put money on the fact that the owner is an of model. So I go to the ig on the window sticker, and then clicked Linktree, proved my point, and closed the app.
Then around a week or two later , was on TikTok and some random goth/emo girl pops up on my phone (my girlfriend also has a very emo/goth aesthetic) and for some reason I felt compelled to go on this girl's account and just scroll through probably 10-15 videos. Didn’t like. Didn’t comment. Didn’t save. Just watched the videos and closed out of the app.
Being completely honest when I say this, I never look at other women I really feel that I only have eyes for her but still for some reason did what I did. All this took place in may of this year and she went all the way back to find proof of both of those events and is now saying she can’t trust me and that I’ve destroyed our relationship and the loves all gone.
I really do love this girl more than anything, and I don’t want to lose her but as bad as I do feel for hurting her, I don’t really understand why she is as upset as she is. AITA or is she looking for an excuse to leave?
dontaco52 said:
Ask to go through her phone. If she doesn't let you, something is going on.
Dismal_Occasion5962 said:
You didn’t do anything wrong. Something else might be going on, whether that’s her insecurities or maybe something she’s hiding.
Mediocre_Actuary1916 said:
Yikes bro, definitely NTA. Was there a reason she went through your entire phone? I’d almost think she’s cheating and trying to find something to get pissed at you for. Every single time I found out I’ve been cheated on it was because they started randomly snooping and getting super jealous, that seems to be a pretty big red flag especially if she’s not normally like that.
Silly_Complex8280 said:
NTA, she’s being pretty dramatic. I’ve been with my now husband for 5 years and not once have either of us ever felt compelled to look through phones. Really not cool that she did that without even asking.
kop-chief said:
You’re NTA, and it does seem like an overreaction on her part. I mean she’s clearly upset so I don’t want to invalidate her feelings but these are big reaches to say it’s “destroyed your relationship” You know your conscience is clear. Is there a possibility she’s projecting? Is it usual for her to go snooping or is this a new behavior?
Competitive_Key_2981 said:
NTA. At this point in my life, I’d be so furious that she did it. It would be over immediately.