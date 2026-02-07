'AITA for blowing up after my girlfriend’s friends 'fixed' my wedding speech as a joke?'

I’m 33M and I’m supposed to be best man at my childhood friend’s wedding in a couple weeks. I’m not a natural public speaker, like at all. I get shaky, my voice does that weird thin thing, and my brain goes blank if I’m not prepared.
So I’ve been working on the speech for a while. Nothing cringey, mostly a few funny memories and then something sincere. I wrote it out, practiced it in my kitchen, even timed it so I wouldn’t ramble.
My girlfriend (29F) knows this is a big deal for me because I’ve talked about how I hate being the center of attention but I also really want to show up for my friend. Last weekend she had a few of her friends over before we went out.
I was in the living room tweaking the speech on my laptop and I printed a clean copy because I’m paranoid. I left the pages on the coffee table with my jacket and I went to the bathroom.
When I came back, everyone was laughing and acting weirdly innocent. One of her friends was like "omg you’re so serious, it’s sweet." I didn’t think much of it, just grabbed my stuff and we left.
Later that night, at home, I opened the pages to do one last run through and it wasn’t my speech. It looked like my formatting, same font and everything, but the content was basically a roast. Like mean stuff.
There were lines about the groom’s hairline, a joke about his dad, and a whole bit that was just gross and not even funny. My stomach dropped because for a second I genuinely thought I’d somehow saved the wrong file and I felt sick.
Then I noticed little things, like they’d kept two of my real lines in there but twisted them. I asked my girlfriend if she knew about it, and she got this guilty face and said her friends thought it would be "hilarious" to prank me and that they were going to give me the real one back "before it mattered."
I asked when, because if I hadn’t looked, I could have shown up with that and humiliated myself and my friend. She said I’m overreacting because obviously I wouldn’t just read it without checking, and also it’s not like anyone got hurt.
I got really angry. I texted the group chat she has with them and said whoever did it needs to own up and apologise, because messing with someone’s best man speech is not cute, it’s sabotaging.
One friend replied with a laughing emoji and said "it’s called comedy babe." Another said I’m being sensitive and that this is why they thought it was funny, because I’m "uptight." I told my girlfriend I’m not going to be around them for a while and she blew up at me for embarrassing her and making it a big confrontation.
She keeps saying I’m turning a dumb joke into a character judgement and that now her friends think I hate them. I do kind of hate them right now, and I hate that she’s acting like I should just swallow it. AITA for snapping and drawing a hard line over this?
Your girlfriend is not grown up enough to enter into a long-term relationship and neither are her friends. get out while you can and save yourself some angst.
I think the worst about this is that she knew how important was that speech for OP. She knew how he felt about being the center of attention. She knew that this was a huge deal and she let her friends mess with it and she participated in that "joke". Hope OP finds a new partner that understands and respects him.
Totally agree. I think OP also needs to carefully go thru his laptop to see what other "funny stuff" they did to his computer files. I wouldn't put it past them to delete or alter other files, etc given they're mean witches who haven't mentally left high school.
NTA. She and her friends behave like high school bullies, she does not respect you at all at best. It’s not even about what they did (already not good), but how especially she reacts to your reaction, that is a really really bad sign, I see not a chance for a healthy relationship.
Its them who are overreacting, if it really would have been a (thoughtless, and tasteless) prank, a normal person would say something like, sorry, we were too over-the-top, got carried away, wont do it ever again or so.
Why are you more mad at the friends than you are at your gf? Of all of them, she’s the one who should have your back, yet you’re letting her off the hook and focusing on the friends as if she wasn’t part of it.
NTA, this is not funny, it's not a joke and your girlfriend is the biggest jerk here. She knew that you are not a natural orator and this is a big deal for you. Their behaviour is utterly disgusting, what if you would have not checked before giving the speech. I would go absolutely nuclear if someone would do this to me...
If you laughed along with them, it would be a joke. Since you absolutely did not find it humorous, which, frankly, is understandable because it was a stupid thing to do, they all owe you apologies, especially your girlfriend. She should have put a stop to it before it started, but she cared more about impressing her friends than your feelings.
NTA, and you might want to give serious thought about staying in a relationship with someone who cares more about their friends than their partner, and clearly does not have your back.
You’re dating a girl who’s still the mean girl from high school & so are her friends. Assuming they’re all about 30 as well? It’s pathetic they never left that mentality behind 😞 They touched your personal property without permission & altered personal work you had on with mean, rude, insulting words about someone you care about. Disgusting.
Then, in true mean girl fashion, laughed at you, told you you can’t take a joke, etc. See the mean girl pattern? You printed out a copy of the original, so you had what you needed. Smart guy.
Is this the type of person you want to be with? Are her friends the type you want to in your life? Would you want any future children? Do you want them to have any kind of influence on any children you have? A little taste of their own medicine would be good, you know, just to see if they can take a joke.
Hey Petunia, that dress is a little snug isn’t it? Hey, Becky, you’re still getting acne at your age? Maybe you need a better skin care routine. Then laugh. When they get upset, tell them it was just a joke, they’re too sensitive. I guarantee you they won’t find it funny. Why are you with someone who would do something so mean to you?