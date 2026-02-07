'AITA for blowing up after my girlfriend’s friends 'fixed' my wedding speech as a joke?'

When I came back, everyone was laughing and acting weirdly innocent. One of her friends was like "omg you’re so serious, it’s sweet." I didn’t think much of it, just grabbed my stuff and we left.

Later that night, at home, I opened the pages to do one last run through and it wasn’t my speech. It looked like my formatting, same font and everything, but the content was basically a roast. Like mean stuff.

There were lines about the groom’s hairline, a joke about his dad, and a whole bit that was just gross and not even funny. My stomach dropped because for a second I genuinely thought I’d somehow saved the wrong file and I felt sick.